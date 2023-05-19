Weather pattern shift next week will raise our rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our current weather pattern will remain essentially unchanged as we head into the weekend.

Our winds will continue to blow out of the west with weak high pressure anchored to our south. A front will remain stalled out over the Deep South and its impact on us will only be indirect and uneventful.

This kind of pattern will favor a shower or two inland in the afternoons with the majority of rain falling on the east coast of Florida. The chance for showers on our coast will remain low.

Late in the weekend, a front will sink south and stall close to the Suncoast and bring unsettled weather Monday through Wednesday. High pressure will build along the Eastern Seaboard and our winds will shift to the east. With an easterly wind, the showers in the afternoon will again return to the Suncoast.

