Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Triplets graduating as co-valedictorians, salutatorian

Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.
Triplets from Mahoning County, Ohio, are graduating as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.(Source: Becky Pusateri-Barker)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Three Ohio teens are looking forward to an exciting graduation weekend, when they’ll be honored as co-valedictorians and salutatorian.

The best part? They’re triplets!

Sadie, Gage and Caydin Barker graduate from Sebring McKinley High School on Sunday, with nothing but bright futures ahead of them.

“These three are amazing in everything they have done in life so far,” said their mom, Becky Pusateri-Barker.

Caydin and Sadie will be named co-valedictorians, and Gage will be named salutatorian.

Sadie is planning to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in chemical engineering and branching into law school.

Electrical Lineman trade school is up next for Gage, who hasn’t ruled out college completely.

Caydin is also planning to attend the University of Cincinnati, majoring in electrical engineering and branching into business.

So far, Pusateri-Barker said Sadie has won $15,000 in scholarships and Caydin has won $10,000 in scholarships.

They were chosen as two of the 17 recipients of the Edward J. Debartolo Scholarship, which received 350 applications.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck fire closed southbound I-75 between River Road and Sumter Boulevard or hours Thursday...
I-75 reopens after truck fire closes southbound lanes at River Road
WWSB Generic Stock 6
All clear at Venice High School and Booker Middle School
Attorney for Gabby Petito family asks Laundries to produce text messages, correspondence
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash
Senior Friendship Centers
Over 40,000 Sarasota Senior citizens who live alone encouraged to interact with other residents

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Celebrate 120 years of Bradento(w)n this weekend
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Footage from our news partners at WTSP show the holes that are appearing in Kenwood Avenue
Mysterious holes popping up in Nokomis neighborhood
Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.
Man arrested for AirDropping nudes to strangers, police say