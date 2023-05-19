Advertise With Us
Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital

An active shooter killed one person and injured one other at a DMAX plant in Moraine, Ohio on Thursday, law enforcement said. (Source: WHIO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A man was killed and a second victim was wounded in a shooting at an Ohio auto plant Thursday night, police said.

Police and firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd., Moraine Police Sgt. Andrew Parish said.

A male suspect “targeted” and shot two people. One victim died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Parish said.

The male suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said.

The identities of the suspect and the victims were not immediately available.

There were other reported injuries that occurred while the facility was being evacuated but were not related to the shooting, Parish said.

The DMAX plant in Moraine is a General Motors subsidiary providing diesel engines for pickup trucks, according to the General Motors website.

