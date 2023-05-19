Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police gearing up for Boating Inspection Day ahead of Memorial Day

Sarasota Police hosting a boat safety inspection event.
Sarasota Police hosting a boat safety inspection event.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department has announced that it will partner with the United States Coast Guard Flotilla 84 for an Interagency Boating Safety Inspection Day.

The inspections will be held Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Centennial Park, 1059 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. That area is locally known as the 10th Street Boat Ramp.

“According to the United States Coast Guard, hundreds of lives are lost yearly, thousands of people are injured, and millions of dollars in property damage happens because of preventable recreational boating accidents on our waterways,” said Officer Ron Dixon, Sarasota Police Department Marine Patrol. “The Sarasota Police Department wants to ensure everyone has a safe boating season,” said Officer Dixon.

Families wanting to enjoy the upcoming Memorial Day weekend may head out for a day on a boat that has seen very little use during the winter. Safety equipment checks are often overlooked in the excitement of the holiday weekend. Families may later find themselves without the necessary equipment in an emergency or be upset when they are cited for violations by local law enforcement.

