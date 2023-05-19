Retired racing greyhounds get new chance at life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former greyhound race dogs are getting a second chance after being adopted by forever families to give them loving homes after years of discipline.

The state of Florida banned dog racing back in 2020, with the Sarasota Kennel Club shutting down operations a year earlier in 2019. With all the tracks shuttered and all those adult greyhounds adopted, anyone who still wants to rescue a greyhound now has to adopt them from overseas.

A British Airways flight landed at Tampa International Airport with the dogs. who were quickly united with their new families. There were a dozen dogs on the flight and ABC7 was there to watch the new dog parents meet their babies.

Janet Diehl, President of Adoptable Greyhounds of Florida, said that six of the dogs will be moving to the Suncoast.

“It’s Christmastime for me. We receive these dogs at least once a month, six at a time, and it’s like a Christmas present. We never know quite what we’re getting. We have expectations but when they come out, it’s just brings a smile to your face,” said Diehl.

Kitty McGuire was immediately in love with her dog that came from the Irish Greyhounds organization.

“Oh my gosh, I saw her online and fell in love. She’s even more beautiful in person. She’s awesome,” said McGuire, who noticed that both she and her new dog have Irish ancestry.

Those who love greyhounds say the animals are loyal and intelligent. The race was long and all of them have won.

The Greyhound Adoption season runs from January through May. After May, it’s often too hot to fly them from overseas in the plane’s cargo hold.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.