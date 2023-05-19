Mysterious holes popping up in Nokomis neighborhood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has confirmed that geologists are investigating the appearance of small holes in a Nokomis neighborhood.

The holes began appearing in the yards of residents along Kenwood Avenue. There is some development on a former orange grove nearby. That developer is Pulte Homes. Sarasota County officials say they have asked the developer to pause draining of a nearby pond that some fear could be causing small holes around the area.

“The county asked the developer to cease all dewatering activities of the large stormwater pond at the southeast corner of the site. This has been a collaborative agreement. Once the developer heard the county’s concerns, they voluntarily stopped the dewatering in that pond. The developer also proposed a plan for construction activities to occur on other portions of the project, which the county agreed to. At this time, the developer is working with a team of geologists to gather information of the surrounding area. Based on the results of this report will determine next steps. We do not have evidence at this time to know if the activities on site have contributed to the subsidence or if it’s related to current drought conditions. The incidents continued to occur after dewatering ceased,” said county officials.

Sarasota County officials also say these are not considered to be sinkhole because that is a term used for deeper geologic strata and they say that is not what is occurring.

ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan says that extreme drought conditions could be causing the situation. Wells may be drying up and no longer able to support ground above them due to lack of water in those shallow wells.

