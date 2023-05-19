Man laying on Bradenton street hit by car, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a car while apparently lying in the middle of Manatee Avenue East Thursday night.

Police say a driver called 911 at about 11:25 p.m. to report she had hit a man who was lying in the westbound lanes of Manatee Avenue East at 19th Street East.

The driver cooperated with investigators and is not facing charges at this time, the department said in a news release.

Police are trying to determine if the man was the victim of a hit-and-run crash involving another vehicle, or if other factors led to him lying in the road.

They are also working to identify the victim and notify relatives.

Anyone who may have information to assist in the investigation is asked to contact Sergeant Ryan Vaughn at ryan.vaughn@bradentonpd.com, or call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. Tips can also be submitted at BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.