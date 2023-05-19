Advertise With Us
Man hospitalized after Florida Keys shark bite

A man was hospitalized Thursday after being attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys, officials said.(Storyblocks)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A man was hospitalized Thursday after being attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys, officials said.

The 20-year-old Miami-Dade man was bitten on the leg while spearfishing off Marathon, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The man was with two other people, who brought him ashore in a private boat, officials said. They met an air ambulance helicopter crew at the eastern end of the Seven Mile Bridge, and the helicopter took the injured man to a Miami hospital.

Officials didn’t immediately release the man’s name or condition or any details about the shark.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

