Hospice patient lives life to the fullest on parasailing adventure

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - 70-year-old Kathleen Tripp is battling Stage 4 Breast Cancer alongside her caregivers at Tidewell Hospice. Everyone who knows her will tell you she loves living her life to the fullest.

Tripp decided she wanted to live comfortably for the rest of her days and she chose to do so with Tidewell. When approached by the Tidewell Foundation Wishes Fund about any adventures, there was no hesitation with Kathleen responded with a request to go parasailing.

Along with YOLO Adventures, Kathleen was able to go parasailing near Anna Maria Island.

When Tidewell Foundation went to pay, YOLO Adventures company refused payment and picked up the tab.

Kathleen said she was not at all nervous about the heights and thanked everyone with Tidewell Hospice.

“Thank you for making me feel so important,” she said.

