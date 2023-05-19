DeSantis appoints Joseph Jacquot to New College of Florida’s Board of Trustees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On the day of New College’s commencement, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new appointment to the college’s Board of Trustees.

DeSantis appointed Joseph Jacquot to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees.

According to his bio, Jacquot, of Jacksonville, is a Shareholder of Gunster Law Firm.

He is a veteran of the United States Navy and previously served as the General Counsel for the Executive Office of the Governor. He is a member of the Jacksonville Bar Association and Leadership Florida. Jacquot earned his bachelor’s degree in political and social thought from the University of Virginia and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Jacquot’s appointment will have to be approved by the Florida Senate.

