Celebrate 120 years of Bradento(w)n this weekend

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton, or as it was originally called ‘Bradentown’, was incorporated on May 19, 1903.

On Saturday May 20, there will be a 120th celebration at the Bradenton Public Market. There will be history activities, free cookies and a historic marker dedication at 11:30 a.m.

The original sign for city’s post office had gone missing, but the Public Works & Utilities Department uncovered it.

On Saturday, it will be will be unmasked and reinstalled at its original location on Old Main Street West.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.