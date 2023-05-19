Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Celebrate 120 years of Bradento(w)n this weekend

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton, or as it was originally called ‘Bradentown’, was incorporated on May 19, 1903.

On Saturday May 20, there will be a 120th celebration at the Bradenton Public Market. There will be history activities, free cookies and a historic marker dedication at 11:30 a.m.

The original sign for city’s post office had gone missing, but the Public Works & Utilities Department uncovered it.

On Saturday, it will be will be unmasked and reinstalled at its original location on Old Main Street West.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck fire closed southbound I-75 between River Road and Sumter Boulevard or hours Thursday...
I-75 reopens after truck fire closes southbound lanes at River Road
WWSB Generic Stock 6
All clear at Venice High School and Booker Middle School
Attorney for Gabby Petito family asks Laundries to produce text messages, correspondence
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash
Senior Friendship Centers
Over 40,000 Sarasota Senior citizens who live alone encouraged to interact with other residents

Latest News

Mysterious holes in Nokomis
Official New College Graduation
Footage from our news partners at WTSP show the holes that are appearing in Kenwood Avenue
Mysterious holes popping up in Nokomis neighborhood
DeSantis appoints Joseph Jacquot to New College of Florida’s Board of Trustees