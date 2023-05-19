Advertise With Us
Bradenton man sentenced after using USPS to deliver cocaine

Gavel (FILE)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been sentenced to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

According to the State Attorney’s office, Hernandez Coss and his codefendant, Nathasha Prieto, a former United States Postal Carrier, orchestrated a scheme by which Prieto provided addresses on her delivery route to Hernandez Coss who used those addresses to secure shipments of cocaine from Puerto Rico.

Kilogram quantities of cocaine were shipped in packages to these addresses. Prieto then removed the packages from the mail stream and provided them to Coss who then distributed the cocaine.

Prieto previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy. She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23, 2023.

This case was investigated by the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Manatee County Sherriff’s Office. I

