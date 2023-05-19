To avoid tragedy and promote water safety, find a ‘water watcher’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Indiana high school student tragically drowned in a pool during gym class. It’s a tragic incident that has caused parents nationwide to sit up and take notice.

In large group settings, tragedies can happen because people assume someone else is supervising the children in the water. Lifeguards are not always around.

The American Red Cross suggests that parents and guardians designate a “water watcher” whose sole responsibility it is to supervise children during any inwater activity until the next person takes over.

An appropriate water watcher:

• Is at least 16 years of age (adults preferred).

• Has the skills, knowledge and the ability to recognize and rescue someone in distress or can immediately alert someone nearby who does or can.

• Knows CPR or can immediately alert someone nearby who can.

• Has a working phone to call for emergency help, which is typically 9-1-1.

• Has a floatation device and/or reaching object that can be used in a rescue.

• Is ALERT and not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or distracted by texting, telephone, or talking to others or reading.

Make your own water watcher card to ensure that your water watcher is clearly identifiable to all. Rotate water watchers in designated periods of time, such as every 15 minutes. As water watchers rotate, pass the card to the new water watcher.

