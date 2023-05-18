Yard waste collection a day behind in Bradenton
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton is letting residents know that they are a day behind in yard waste collection.
The delay is due to a continuing shortage of CDL drivers.
“We are working feverishly to catch up, so please leave your yard waste out. There is a possibility we will be working on the weekend, so keep it out,” reads a post to the City’s Facebook page.
