Yard waste collection a day behind in Bradenton

Bradenton City Hall
Bradenton City Hall(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton is letting residents know that they are a day behind in yard waste collection.

The delay is due to a continuing shortage of CDL drivers.

“We are working feverishly to catch up, so please leave your yard waste out. There is a possibility we will be working on the weekend, so keep it out,” reads a post to the City’s Facebook page.

