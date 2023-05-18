WATCH: Pasco Sheriff Deputies rescue dolphin calf in distress

Language Warning in the video.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Pasco County deputies came to the rescue of a dolphin calf in distress.

This happened back on May 10, when Marine Rescue corporals were called to assist a dolphin calf that was days or hours old, alone and in distress.

An off-duty PSO deputy was fishing off the coast of Hudson when he discovered the tiny dolphin swimming in circles and struggling to get above water to breathe. He contacted PSO’s MAROPS, who responded and took the dolphin about 30 minutes south to Clearwater by boat to meet Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Ultimately, the young dolphin was transferred to the care of SeaWorld Rescue by Clearwater Marine Aquarium. SeaWorld Rescue says that while the male dolphin is still in critical condition, he is showing signs of improvement and swimming on his own.

If you come across an animal in distress, notify the proper authority immediately and keep an eye on the animal from a distance to help responders locate it.

