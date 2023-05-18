Thursday is deadline to apply for the Sarasota County Schools superintendent

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday is the last day for applicants to submit their credentials to be considered for Sarasota County Schools superintendent job.

The school board will then select 3 finalists to interview by mid-June, and then the plan is to select the new superintendent by mid-July.

Currently, Dr. Allison Foster, who serves as the Sarasota County School District’s executive director of human resources, is serving as interim superintendent.

Her appointment came after the board cut ties with former Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

The District’s website has a a timeline for the selection.

Closing date for applications: May 18, 2023 (11:30 p.m. central time)

School Board selects finalists to interview: Early to Mid-June, 2023

School Board interviews semi-final candidates: Either the week of June 12, 2023, or June 19, 2023

School Board and Committee interview finalist candidates: Either the week of June 26, 2023, or the Week of July 27, 2023

Selection of new Superintendent: Mid-July 2023

Start date: Contract dependent

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.