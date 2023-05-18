Advertise With Us
Thursday is deadline to apply for the Sarasota County Schools superintendent

Sarasota County School District
Sarasota County School District(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday is the last day for applicants to submit their credentials to be considered for Sarasota County Schools superintendent job.

The school board will then select 3 finalists to interview by mid-June,  and then the plan is to select the new superintendent by mid-July.

Currently, Dr. Allison Foster, who serves as the Sarasota County School District’s executive director of human resources, is serving as interim superintendent.

Her appointment came after the board cut ties with former Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

The District’s website has a a timeline for the selection.

  • Closing date for applications: May 18, 2023 (11:30 p.m. central time)
  • School Board selects finalists to interview: Early to Mid-June, 2023
  • School Board interviews semi-final candidates: Either the week of June 12, 2023, or June 19, 2023
  • School Board and Committee interview finalist candidates: Either the week of June 26, 2023, or the Week of July 27, 2023
  • Selection of new Superintendent: Mid-July 2023
  • Start date: Contract dependent

