Slightly better rain chance today for inland Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A bit more moisture in the air aloft, along with upper-air energy, will combine together today to bring slightly better rain chances to the Suncoast.

Although an isolated shower is possible near the coast, the best rain chance is inland. In the afternoon, the chance for storms near the coast is 20% to 30%. However, in our inland counties, the chance for storms -- possibly some strong storms -- is 50% to 60% in the late afternoon or early evening.

Tomorrow, more dry air slips in and brings a period of reduced rain chances that will linger into the weekend. The next good chance for rain will come next week as a front moves into the area on Monday and Tuesday.

