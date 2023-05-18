Sarasota man sentenced to life for sexual battery, child porn possession

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for charges related to sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation and possession of child pornography.

Keith Hill’s crimes were committed on between July and August 2021 and were investigated by Sarasota Police Department.

Hill was sentenced to life in prison on all counts shortly after the verdict was returned. Counts one, two and three carried mandatory life in prison sentences. The state attorney’s office noted that concerned citizens in this community were responsible for bringing the abuse of two young children to the attention of law enforcement.

After reviewing concerning videos taken from the defendant’s phone, detectives immediately interviewed the children. Digital evidence located on the defendant’s phone showed the extent of the sexual abuse of these children. Through the presentation of digital evidence, the State was able to prove the crimes charged without further traumatizing the children, who did not testify at the trial.

