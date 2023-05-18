Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota man sentenced to life for sexual battery, child porn possession

Keith Hill
Keith Hill(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for charges related to sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation and possession of child pornography.

Keith Hill’s crimes were committed on between July and August 2021 and were investigated by Sarasota Police Department.

Hill was sentenced to life in prison on all counts shortly after the verdict was returned. Counts one, two and three carried mandatory life in prison sentences. The state attorney’s office noted that concerned citizens in this community were responsible for bringing the abuse of two young children to the attention of law enforcement.

After reviewing concerning videos taken from the defendant’s phone, detectives immediately interviewed the children. Digital evidence located on the defendant’s phone showed the extent of the sexual abuse of these children. Through the presentation of digital evidence, the State was able to prove the crimes charged without further traumatizing the children, who did not testify at the trial.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
All clear at Venice High School and Booker Middle School
Five people have pleaded guilty in South Florida to participating in a wire fraud scheme that...
5 plead guilty in fake nursing diploma scheme in South Florida
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-open at 15th Street East and 17th Avenue East in Bradenton
The Atlanta Braves spring training facility at the CoolToday Park (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
CoolToday Park announces 2023 Movie Nights lineup
WWSB Generic Stock 2
DeSantis signs later school start times into law

Latest News

Ride of Silence
Ride of Silence
Dolphin rescue
WATCH: Pasco Sheriff Deputies rescue dolphin calf in distress
Dolphin rescue
Pasco Deputies assist dolphin calf
Congrats!
La’Tece Luther of Lincoln Middle helps kids grow up strong