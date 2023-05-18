Sarasota County to receive HUD grant from Hurricane Ian recovery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials announced that they expect to receive a $201,535,000.00 allocation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery and mitigation efforts.

The funds will be used to create the Resilient SRQ program.

“I’m so proud of the county, we responded so well to the early needs. One thing we’ve said along is that it’s a long road to recovery, and this money is going to really help with people rebuilding their homes, rebuilding infrastructure and filling the gap of unmet needs,” said Sarasota County Commission Chair Ron Cutsinger.

The county will complete a series of pre-award submissions and develop a public action plan for use of the funds for the Resilient SRQ program. Once finalized, the plan will require approval from the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners and HUD prior to the county taking receipt of the funds.

The county will conduct an unmet needs assessment and develop an action plan over the next several months. The plan will detail projects and programs to best meet the unmet needs in Sarasota County identified in the assessment. The projects will be designed to primarily assist low to moderate income households and fall into the categories of housing, restoration of infrastructure, economic revitalization and mitigation.

The community is invited to participate in the development of the Resilient SRQ program action plan and more information will be released as opportunities are finalized at scgov.net/ResilientSRQ.

Sarasota County successfully disbursed funds into the community in previous and ongoing federal programs such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, State and Local Recovery Funds Program and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

More information on Resilient SRQ and the CDBG-DR funds can be found in the HUD media release and HUD’s website. As Sarasota County’s plans are finalized, more information will be provided.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.