Pine View School creates memorial garden for classmate killed in hit-and-run

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Friends and Family gathered at Pine View School to remember their classmate Lilly.

Lilly was killed in a hit-and-run crash in August 2022. The school wanted to find a way to remember and honor Lilly. So they dedicated a memory garden in her honor.

The Garden Ceremony came just days after an emotional day in court for her parents. The judge grand an evidentiary hearing for the man accused of hitting her that allows his attorney to attempt to shift responsibility for the cause of the crash to Lilly. David Chang’s attorney said Lilly failed to look both ways and was not wearing a helmet.

In Lilly’s honor, the school’s Artist Garden outside of the art department is now a colorful memory garden. Lilly’s family was there for the dedication and they hope the garden will serve as a place for loved ones to reflect about art and nature, things that lilly loved.

