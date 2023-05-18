Manatee County Government Hurricane Expo happening Thursday!

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents can get ready ahead of hurricane season by attending the county’s third annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo.

The free event will be Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Boulevard, Palmetto.

Manatee County Emergency Management officials are organizing the event and it will feature dozens of vendors and opportunities to see life-saving rescue equipment and vehicles.

Hurricane Ian showed the Suncoast exactly how we can come together in an emergency. It also showed the Suncoast how important preparation truly is.

”That storm was a reminder for all of us to stay prepared,” said acting Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske. “Now is the time to make sure you’re ready—from knowing your evacuation level to deciding what you’ll need in your hurricane kit.”

