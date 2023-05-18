Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County Government Hurricane Expo happening Thursday!

Hurricane Preparedness Expo
Hurricane Preparedness Expo
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County residents can get ready ahead of hurricane season by attending the county’s third annual Hurricane Preparedness Expo.

The free event will be Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Boulevard, Palmetto.

Manatee County Emergency Management officials are organizing the event and it will feature dozens of vendors and opportunities to see life-saving rescue equipment and vehicles.

Hurricane Ian showed the Suncoast exactly how we can come together in an emergency. It also showed the Suncoast how important preparation truly is.

”That storm was a reminder for all of us to stay prepared,” said acting Public Safety Director Jodie Fiske. “Now is the time to make sure you’re ready—from knowing your evacuation level to deciding what you’ll need in your hurricane kit.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
All clear at Venice High School and Booker Middle School
Five people have pleaded guilty in South Florida to participating in a wire fraud scheme that...
5 plead guilty in fake nursing diploma scheme in South Florida
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-open at 15th Street East and 17th Avenue East in Bradenton
The Atlanta Braves spring training facility at the CoolToday Park (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
CoolToday Park announces 2023 Movie Nights lineup
WWSB Generic Stock 2
DeSantis signs later school start times into law

Latest News

DOH-Manatee reports rabies case in county
Sarasota County School District
Thursday is deadline to apply for the Sarasota County Schools superintendent
Ride of Silence
Ride of Silence
Keith Hill
Sarasota man sentenced to life for sexual battery, child porn possession