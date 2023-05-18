Local law enforcement agencies across Manatee County come together for Memorial Service

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Local law enforcement agencies from all over Manatee County gathered in Bradenton with citizens and family members of fallen heroes outside of the Manatee County Courthouse to pay respect.

The event is organized by Lodge 70 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Organizers explained to ABC7 how important this memorial service is.

“Just remembering some of these guys and the impact on the sheriff’s office, on Bradenton PD, on the local agencies and on this community... and were just proud to represent them and just remember them and make sure they are never forgotten,” said Major Tom Porter who works for Manatee County Sheriff’s Department.

