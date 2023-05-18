Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

La’Tece Luther of Lincoln Middle helps kids grow up strong

La’Tece Luther is a teacher and coach in her hometown.
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - La’Tece Luther is right where she is supposed to be. She is a physical education teacher at Lincoln Middle School where she gets to teach kids from her hometown.

“I think that I understand their background and where they come from. I understand that some days aren’t going to be great. Maybe not getting enough sleep, things of that sort,” said Luther.

8th grader Jakyrin Smith says, “She is very caring and loving person. She helps you not only in the gym but classrooms. If you have a problem, she will talk to you.”

Not only is she a teacher, but she is also the head girls’ varsity basketball coach at Manatee High School. Every day she is pushing others to be their best.

“In season, I go from here straight to practice, but it’s my passion. I have always been around sports my whole entire life. I played softball in college and basketball in high school. I’m never going to be stagnant.”

Coach Luther always knew the path she wanted to take, because of her grandma.

“Growing up my grandma was in education, and she is the person that drove my passion to become a teacher. I remember when I was younger, I always used to line up my teddy bears and act like I was teaching them. They were my students. So, I have known for a while that this is what I want to do, and this is my passion.”

Her classes can be fun, but Coach Luther will also keep you in line, “I’m very strict. Don’t let my face fool you I’m very strict. I’m stern and I’m very big on discipline. But I think that kids need that, and I think that they respect that.”

Her graduating 8th graders will miss her next year. ”Oh, I’m going to miss her so much. Like I wish I could go to her high school you know I can’t but I’m going to miss her” says Jakyrin Smith.

Nominate your Chalkboard Champion today!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
All clear at Venice High School and Booker Middle School
Five people have pleaded guilty in South Florida to participating in a wire fraud scheme that...
5 plead guilty in fake nursing diploma scheme in South Florida
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-open at 15th Street East and 17th Avenue East in Bradenton
The Atlanta Braves spring training facility at the CoolToday Park (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
CoolToday Park announces 2023 Movie Nights lineup
WWSB Generic Stock 2
DeSantis signs later school start times into law

Latest News

Worker at Mote Marine takes a daily water sample to test for Red Tide
Discovering Red Tide on the Suncoast
dscvr
Discovering the Suncoast - Red Tide of the Suncoast
Many parents enjoyed the garden located in Downtown Sarasota.
The Children’s Garden celebrates Mother’s Day
There are many upcoming events to be aware of at the VFW post like SRQ’s 8th Annual Memorial...
VFW Sunshine Post celebrates with Mother’s Day brunch