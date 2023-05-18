Groups team up to help with hurricane recovery in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Long Term Recovery Group is teaming up with World Renew Disaster Services to conduct interviews with Sarasota County residents who are still struggling with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Ian caused catastrophic damage around the state and in parts of Sarasota County.

Barb Cruz, President of United Way of South Sarasota County, and Chair of the Sarasota County Long Term Recovery Group says, “This is an important opportunity for residents of Sarasota County to sit down with volunteers from World Renew Disaster Services and share their hurricane recovery needs. This process is part of a community unmet needs assessment which will help determine who still needs help, how much they need, and develop a cost estimate for county wide recovery for those who are unable to rebuild or recover without assistance.”

Walk-in interviews with World Renew Disaster Services will be held at the following locations, dates, and times:

WALK-IN CENTERS

Morgan Family Community Center

6207 West Price Blvd. North Port, Florida 34291

May 8th & 9th Meeting Room12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

May 11th & 12th Meeting Room12:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M

.May 10th Multi-Purpose Room, Side A1:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M.

May 13th Meeting Room11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

South Venice Baptist Church

3167 Englewood Road, Venice, Florida 34293

May 15th – 18th 9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

May 19th 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

Sarasota County Long Term Recovery Group is a cooperative body comprised of representatives from faith-based, non-profit, government, business, and other organizations working within the community to assist individuals and families as they recover from a disaster.

Proof of residency and a photo ID is required, and aid is not guaranteed.

For more information, visit: www. uwssc.org/Sarasota-county-long-term-recovery-group

