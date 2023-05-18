First Alert Traffic: Truck fire closes southbound I-75 at River Road

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A semi-trailer fire on I-75 early Thursday has shut down all southbound lanes near North River Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

No injuries have been reported at the scene at mile marker 183, between North River Road and Sumter Boulevard.

All southbound lanes are currently closed. Traffic is currently being diverted at North River Road. Lanes will be reopened as soon as possible, troopers say.

Please avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

