DOH-Manatee reports rabies case in county

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County is issuing a warning after a cat in the Palm View area of Palmetto tested positive Wednesday.

All residents and visitors in Manatee County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population and that domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated. Be aware of the heightened risk and avoid interacting with wildlife and stray animals.

This rabies alert is for 60 days. The center of the rabies alert is the Palm View area of Palmetto and includes the following boundaries in Manatee County:

· North: 61st Street East / Palm View Road

· South: 49th Street East / Experimental Farm Road

· West: 28th Avenue East / Jackson Road

· East: CR 683 / Ellenton Gillette Road

An animal with rabies could infect domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies. All domestic animals should be vaccinated against rabies and all wildlife contact should be avoided, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Rabies is a disease of the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans.

The only treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization. Appropriate treatment started soon after the exposure will protect an exposed person from the disease.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions:

· Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Manatee at (941) 714-7596.

· Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets and at-risk livestock.

· Do not allow your pets to run free. Follow leash laws by keeping pets and livestock secured on your property. If your pet or livestock are bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Manatee County Animal Welfare at (941) 742-5933.

· Support animal control in efforts to reduce feral and stray animal populations.

· Spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or regularly vaccinated.

· Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with outdoor food sources such as uncovered trash or litter.

· Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

· Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

· Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

For further information on rabies, go to http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/rabies/index.html or contact DOH-Manatee at (941) 714-7596.

