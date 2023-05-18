Advertise With Us
Crews battle massive fire at construction site in North Carolina

Crews are fighting a large fire in the Southpark area of Charlotte. Credit: Sophie Mueller
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Crews are responding to a five-alarm fire in Charlotte, North Carolina, officials said.

According to Charlotte Fire, firefighters are responding at a construction site in the area of South Park Mall.

Destiny Hawkins said she could see flames and smoke from the ninth floor of a nearby business complex.

“We can see large dark clouds of smoke and every few minutes you see large flames come over the tops of the buildings in front of it. Medics and fire assistance are passing through about every 10 minutes,” she said.

Police reported the roads near the area are closed as crews work to contain the fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

No other information was immediately available.

