Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Blue Bell announces new Dr Pepper Float ice cream

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.(Blue Bell news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blue Bell and Dr Pepper are teaming up to create a new ice cream combining their signature flavors.

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said in a news release Thursday.

Fans won’t have to wait to try it: The new flavor is slated to arrive in stores Thursday in the 23 states where the ice cream brand is available.

It will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024, Blue Bell said.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version?”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
All clear at Venice High School and Booker Middle School
Five people have pleaded guilty in South Florida to participating in a wire fraud scheme that...
5 plead guilty in fake nursing diploma scheme in South Florida
WWSB Generic Stock 15
First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-open at 15th Street East and 17th Avenue East in Bradenton
The Atlanta Braves spring training facility at the CoolToday Park (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
CoolToday Park announces 2023 Movie Nights lineup
WWSB Generic Stock 2
DeSantis signs later school start times into law

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows...
Indiana Army veteran convicted in road rage killing of Muslim man
Migrants reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, as they wait...
Girl, 8, dies in Border Patrol custody as agency seeks to ease crowding
FILE - A General Motors logo is seen at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in...
General Motors recalls 688,000 SUVs due to anchor bars that may prevent child seats being installed
Alberto Sierra Jr., 32, is charged with murder and disinterring a body in connection to the...
Man charged with killing 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase 9 years ago
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court sides with Google, Twitter, but avoids ruling on their broad protections from lawsuits