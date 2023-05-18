Advertise With Us
Better Rain Chances Inland for Thursday

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A westerly wind remains on Thursday, with warm and humid conditions. Rain chances increase with possible thunderstorms developing mostly in the inland counties or east of I-75. However a coastal shower can not be ruled out.

Dewpoints will reach the 70s making it feel a bit muggy. The coastal highs should be near 86 degrees, and inland temperatures will be a bit warmer with afternoon heating.

Boaters should be aware that a thunderstorm is possible tomorrow, primarily in the afternoon. The morning will likely be the best time to take out the boat. Winds will start out southwesterly and then come from the west in the afternoon between five and 15 knots. Expect seas to be around a foot with a light chop when storms are not present. Red tide is currently low or not present along the Suncoast beaches.

