Venice Advisory Boards need applicants

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is seeking applicants for some openings on advisory boards.

The vacancies below include:

Public Art Advisory Board – 1 regular member

This six-member board meets quarterly the second Wednesday of the month at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. One member shall be an employee of the Venice Art Center and one student member. All other members shall be City residents or the owners of real property located within the City. Members shall have appropriate backgrounds in public art, architecture, cultural policy or related fields and should demonstrate an interest and knowledge in public art issues.

Environmental Advisory Board (EAB) – 1 regular member and 1 student member.

This eight-member board facilitates the development of an integrated environmental strategy by evaluating the City’s current policies and practices and providing specific recommendations for improving the City’s environmental impact. Recommendations are based on the examination of the City and comparison with best practices in other communities. Recommendations shall include projections of cost, manpower, time constraints and other pertinent factors for implementing the recommendations.

EAB members shall have appropriate backgrounds in environmental policy or related fields and should demonstrate an interest and knowledge in environmental issues. The board shall be composed of seven City residents or the owners of real property located within the City and one student member. Five of the members must be City residents. This board meets bimonthly, the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

More information on these boards and requirements, along with an application, can be found here. You can also contact Amanda Hawkins-Brown in the City Clerk’s Office at ahbrown@venicefl.gov or 941-882-7391.

All applications meeting the requirements will be considered when vacancies occur. The window for application submittals is 10 business days and may be extended if needed. If you are selected to serve on a City board, you will be required to comply with the state public records and sunshine laws.

The vacancies will be open for applications until filled.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.