St. Pete Police arrest man after finding stolen rare books, tortoises

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in St. Petersburg have arrested a man after uncovering stolen Galapagos Tortoises and rare books on his property.

Joshua McCarty-Thomas, 46, was charged with two commercial burglaries and authorities served a search warrant at his home. Two tortoises were recovered. One was found alive in his yard and the other’s carcass was found in a freezer.

McCarty-Thomas faces charges for stealing the endangered Galapagos Tortoises from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park in St. Augustine, FL on November 30, 2022. FWC officials verified the tortoises’ chips as those stolen last November.

Juvenile tortoises are each worth approximately $10,000. Fully adult tortoises can reach 600 pounds and live 150 years. That case is being investigating by St. Augustine Police.

Also, McCarty-Thomas is charged in two commercial burglaries in St. Petersburg:

The theft of rare books worth thousands of dollars from Haslam’s Book Store, 2025 Central Avenue, on December 16th, 2022.

The theft of rare books worth thousands of dollars from Lighthouse Books, 1735 1st Avenue North, on October 15th, 2019.

There is also a warrant for his arrest in the commercial burglary of a store in Ocala, where valuable comic books worth thousands of dollars were stolen.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.