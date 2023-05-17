Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation selects four finalists for new performing arts center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation has announced the four finalist firms being considered for the design of a new performing arts center on Sarasota Bay.

The final four firms are Foster + Partners Limited, Gehry Partners LLP, Renzo Piano Building Workshop and Snøhetta.

The foundation has compiled a list of previous designs by this firm to demonstrate their respective styles. The firms will present at a public event held over two days, May 31 and June 1, 2023, showcasing their capabilities and ideas for what a new performing arts center could represent for the gulf coast community, resulting in a recommendation for the City. This will hopefully set up a timeline in which the design will be selected and plans will be set in motion by the summer of 2023.

“We are delighted at the number of outstanding architects represented in this finalist round, all four of whom have created buildings that welcome the communities in which they stand,” said Jenne K. Britell, Chair of the Architect Selection Task Force. “For this reason, I am confident Sarasota will welcome whoever is chosen from this extraordinary group to create an inspiring performing arts center. Any one of them is a gift to our Gulf Coast Community.”

A publicly accessible deliberation by the Architect Selection Committee will take place on Friday, June 2 at 9am in the SRQ where a final firm shall be recommended to the City for approval and contracting.

The Sarasota Performing Arts Foundation has raised funds from private sources in the community to cover the entire cost of the architecture selection and design process. The design team will be funded by a lead contribution from the Paul Seed Fund at KBF CANADA.

