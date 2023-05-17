Advertise With Us
Over 40,000 Sarasota Senior citizens who live alone encouraged to interact with other residents

Enjoy the golden years with other local Suncoast senior citizens
Senior Friendship Centers
Senior Friendship Centers
By James Hill
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Senior Friendship Centers management says about 40,000 senior citizens live alone right here on the Suncoast. To help them fight loneliness, the center offers plenty of activities to encourage people to leave their homes on weekdays.

According to the US Surgeon General, loneliness and isolation are national epidemics. To safeguard that here in Southwest Florida, Senior Friendship Centers are offering activities like dancing, listening to live music, arts and crafts, a library, pickleball, workouts, eating ice cream, and hanging out.

“We are hard wired to be with other people, that’s how we are as human beings. And being isolated and alone is so damaging,” said Erin McLeod the President and CEO OF Senior Friendship Centers.

The Senior Friendship Centers have locations in Sarasota, Venice, Charlotte, and Desoto counties respectively.

