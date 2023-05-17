Only a slight chance for mainly inland storms

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a weak cold front making its way down over N. Florida we can expect to see generally a westerly flow. This type of pattern favors mainly inland showers and isolated thunderstorms. The rain chance is small at only 20% inland. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s near the coast and up to I-75 and a little warmer well inland. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday we will see a little piece of energy move across the SE U.S. which will bring a little more moisture and instability our way. The rain chance goes up to 40% with a majority of that rain staying inland and pushing toward the east coast. The high once again will be in the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s to near 90 degrees well east of I-75.

Friday will be mostly sunny with only a 20% chance for a few late day storms. The high will be in the upper 80s which is typical for this time of year.

During the weekend we can expect to see more westerly wind flow which will once again keep temperatures in the mid 80s at the beach with only a slight chance for an inland storm or two.

Little chance for much needed rain near the coast (WWSB)

Sunday a weak cold front moves into N. Central Florida which will bring a 30% chance for a few late day storms and once again most of that will be inland pushing toward the east coast. The high will be close to 90 inland and mid to upper 80s along the coast.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.