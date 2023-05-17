Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Only a slight chance for mainly inland storms

West wind keeps humidity high
Spectacular Suncoast sunset on Siesta Key
Spectacular Suncoast sunset on Siesta Key(Curtis Bean | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a weak cold front making its way down over N. Florida we can expect to see generally a westerly flow. This type of pattern favors mainly inland showers and isolated thunderstorms. The rain chance is small at only 20% inland. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s near the coast and up to I-75 and a little warmer well inland. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday we will see a little piece of energy move across the SE U.S. which will bring a little more moisture and instability our way. The rain chance goes up to 40% with a majority of that rain staying inland and pushing toward the east coast. The high once again will be in the mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s to near 90 degrees well east of I-75.

Friday will be mostly sunny with only a 20% chance for a few late day storms. The high will be in the upper 80s which is typical for this time of year.

During the weekend we can expect to see more westerly wind flow which will once again keep temperatures in the mid 80s at the beach with only a slight chance for an inland storm or two.

Little chance for much needed rain near the coast
Little chance for much needed rain near the coast(WWSB)

Sunday a weak cold front moves into N. Central Florida which will bring a 30% chance for a few late day storms and once again most of that will be inland pushing toward the east coast. The high will be close to 90 inland and mid to upper 80s along the coast.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Summer storm pattern not taking shape yet
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 5/16/2023

Most Read

The Strawberry Festival posted a tribute to the three individuals killed in a car crash
Florida Strawberry Festival confirms passing of beloved friends in Parrish car crash
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Three dead in crash on Rutland Road in Parrish, Manatee County truck involved
WWSB Generic Stock 6
UPDATE: All is clear at Sarasota High School
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Fight breaks out at quincenera
Fights at Venice Quinceañera lead to fired handgun

Latest News

Andrew Gillum entering court
UPDATE: Judge grants motion to dismiss charges against Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks
Victims identified in Fatal Crash
Victims identified in Fatal Crash
MCSO
Active shooter training
Lilly
More delays in hit-and-run case