Manatee deputies searching for missing adult

Fredrick Bacon, 79, was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday walking in the 4900 block of 32nd...
Fredrick Bacon, 79, was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday walking in the 4900 block of 32nd Street East.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding an endangered adult suffering with dementia.

Fredrick Bacon, 79, was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday walking in the 4900 block of 32nd Street East.

He was wearing a purple sweatshirt, dark blue slacks, and black leather dress shoes. Fredrick is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

