Higher humidity and warm today with a pattern shift for the rest of the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure builds to our south and directs our winds out of the west for the rest of the week.

This Florida summer pattern favors early showers near the coast and afternoon showers inland that move toward the state’s east coast. It normally means a reduction in the overall rainfall for the Suncoast region.

Overlayed on this pattern will be variations in the amount of moisture from day to day and bits of upper-air energy that sometimes enhance rain chances.

For today, slightly drier air is in place, so the number of showers will be suppressed.

Tomorrow, one of the bits of upper-air energy will rotate across the state and moisture will increase slightly. This produces better rain chances for the Suncoast.

Expect the timing of the showers to be near the coast in the morning and early afternoon, followed by showers morning inland and toward the east coast.

Friday will dry out again, but only briefly. Another bit of energy is expected over the weekend. Don’t expect any gully washers in this pattern. Rainfall should remain in the smaller amounts over the seven days ahead.

