First Alert Traffic: Lanes blocked on 15th Street East & 17th Avenue East in Bradenton

WWSB Generic Stock 15
WWSB Generic Stock 15(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple lanes are blocked in the area of 15th Street East and 17th Avenue East in Bradenton due to a crash in the area.

The crash happened around 8:33 a.m. on Wednesday and troopers are confirming that there are injuries.

All drivers headed in this direction should find an alternative route.

We have a crew headed out to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

