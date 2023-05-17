First Alert Traffic: Lanes blocked on 15th Street East & 17th Avenue East in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple lanes are blocked in the area of 15th Street East and 17th Avenue East in Bradenton due to a crash in the area.

The crash happened around 8:33 a.m. on Wednesday and troopers are confirming that there are injuries.

All drivers headed in this direction should find an alternative route.

We have a crew headed out to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

