First Alert Traffic: All lanes re-open at 15th Street East and 17th Avenue East in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have re-opened on 15th Street East and 17th Avenue East in Bradenton.

Multiple lanes had been shut down in that area for nearly an hour due to a crash in the area.

The crash happened around 8:33 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities say three vehicles were involved. Two of the drivers another passenger sustained injuries and have been transported to the hospital.

All is now clear at the scene and drivers can now resume driving on the roadway.

