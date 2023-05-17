Advertise With Us
Evacuations are underway at Venice High School and Booker Middle School due to possible bomb threats

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Evacuations are underway Venice High School and Booker Middle School in Sarasota out of an abundance of caution due to a suspicious phone call involving a bomb threat.

Authorities say the calls came in at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department and local law enforcement agencies are currently investigating.

We have crews that are headed to both scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

