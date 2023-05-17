Evacuations are underway at Venice High School and Booker Middle School due to possible bomb threats

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Evacuations are underway Venice High School and Booker Middle School in Sarasota out of an abundance of caution due to a suspicious phone call involving a bomb threat.

Authorities say the calls came in at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department and local law enforcement agencies are currently investigating.

We have crews that are headed to both scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story.

