Evacuations are underway at Venice High School and Booker Middle School due to possible bomb threats
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Evacuations are underway Venice High School and Booker Middle School in Sarasota out of an abundance of caution due to a suspicious phone call involving a bomb threat.
Venice High School and Booker Middle School are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution due to a suspicious phone call involving a bomb threat. The SCSPD and local law enforcement partners are currently investigating. We will share additional updates when we have them.…— Sarasota Schools (@sarasotaschools) May 17, 2023
Authorities say the calls came in at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Sarasota County Schools Police Department and local law enforcement agencies are currently investigating.
We have crews that are headed to both scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story.
