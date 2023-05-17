DOH-Sarasota to hold vaccination clinic for kids Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -School may just be wrapping up for the year, but the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is already gearing up for the next school year.

Updated vaccines are required for kindergarten and 7th grade in all Florida schools. A completed DH 680 form is required for registration in Sarasota County public schools. The form is available through your child’s pediatrician and at DOH-Sarasota.

DOH Sarasota is scheduled to host three back to school vaccination clinics through the summer break.

The first of the scheduled clinics is set for this Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the downtown Sarasota location.

