Discovering Red Tide on the Suncoast

How can we minimize the effects of Karenia Brevis algae?
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The years 1994 and 2017 stand out for Red Tide. 1994 started the longest Red Tide event at 30 months in Florida. 2017 lasted 15 months, but was particularly severe in the number of dead fish. The 2017 event is rated as the 5th worst in Florida history.

Scientists at Mote Marine are four years into a six-yer initiative to find ways to minimize the effects of Red Tide. And they have found some promising new ways to get it done!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

