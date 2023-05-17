Discovering Red Tide on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The years 1994 and 2017 stand out for Red Tide. 1994 started the longest Red Tide event at 30 months in Florida. 2017 lasted 15 months, but was particularly severe in the number of dead fish. The 2017 event is rated as the 5th worst in Florida history.

Scientists at Mote Marine are four years into a six-yer initiative to find ways to minimize the effects of Red Tide. And they have found some promising new ways to get it done!

