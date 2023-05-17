Advertise With Us
DeSantis signs later school start times into law

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 733 last week and as a result Florida students will be starting their school days a bit later.

The bill prevents middle schools from beginning earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools are not allowed to start before 8:30 a.m. The later instructional days are set to take effect by July 2026. The delay will give schools and guardians time to adjust their calendars.

In the Suncoast, most school start times are currently between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and the shuffling of schedules could cause significant changes to bus routes as buses are frequently shared between schools.

