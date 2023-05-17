City of Sarasota named as top 10 places to live

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota has been named the number #5 position on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to live in the U.S.

Sarasota jumped to the No. 5 position on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to Live in the U.S. list for 2023-2024 and remains No. 1 in Florida.

In 2022, the Sarasota area ranked No. 9 on the annual list and No. 1 in Florida. The list evaluates metro areas based on quality of life, job market, value and desirability.

Sarasota also landed on two other top-10 lists from U.S. News & World Report, ranking No. 2 among Fastest-Growing Places in the U.S and No. 7 on the list of Safest Places to Live in the U.S.

The complete list and more information can be viewed online.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.