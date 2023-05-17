Attorney for Gabby Petito family asks Laundries to produce text messages, correspondence

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorneys for the family of Gabby Petito have expanded their request for correspondence and text messages to expand a larger date range.

The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Court documents filed Wednesday show that Patrick J. Reilly, the attorney for Petito’s parents, has filed a request to produce text messages between the Laundries and their son Brian from July 2, 2021 to September 30, 2021, as well as an emails or other correspondence produced between the three in the same date range.

Correspondence has been brought up previously in regards to the “burn after reading” letter. The Petito/Schimdt family attorney Patrick Reilly had been seeking the entrance of a letter from Robert Laundrie to Brian Laundrie pledging assistance such as “helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things,” according to CNN. Reilly said the envelope read “burn after reading” but it was found among Brian’s belongings after his remains were discovered. Roberta Laundrie later issued a statement saying the contents of the letter were being taken out of context and that the phrase “burn after reading” was from a book they had both read.

In an affidavit filed earlier this month, Roberta Laundrie says she wrote the letter “on or about the end of May 2021,” before Brian and Gabby left on their ill-fated cross country trek that ended in Gabby’s death. That date provided by Roberta Laundrie would not fall into the date range provided by the current notice of production.

Barring any motions from attorneys, the Laundries have 30 days to reply.

The next hearing will be May 24 at 1:30 p.m.

