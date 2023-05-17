All clear at Venice High School and Booker Middle School

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities say all is clear at both Venice High School and Booker Middle School.

Both schools have received the all clear and students are returning to class. 5/17 11:19 AM https://t.co/N784Cg0y8W — Sarasota Schools (@sarasotaschools) May 17, 2023

Students and faculty were evacuated out of the schools earlier this morning out of an abundance of caution due to a suspicious phone call involving a bomb threat.

Authorities say the calls came in at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department and local law enforcement agencies investigated the matter and were able to solve things pretty quickly and everyone is safe and sound.

