Active shooter information session aims to prepare parents in Manatee

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents of students in Manatee County had the chance to hear from public safety officials Tuesday on how to prepare and what to expect if their school is involved in an active shooter alert.

The information session at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office took place the same day false alarms were investigated at three Sarasota County schools, and months after a string of scares and lockdowns took place at Parrish Community High School.

“This is one of those difficult conversations, but it must be had because you want to keep your kids safe and make sure they know what to do,” says Manatee Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Andrews, the organizer of the event.

Andrews also spoke about the warning signs parents should look for, and the dangers they see regarding social media.

According to SandyHookPromise.org, since Columbine in 1999, more than 338,000 students in the U.S. have experienced gun violence at school.

Jody Fiske, the acting director of public safety for Manatee County, walked parents through procedures after an active shooter scene is secured.

“It’s not a fast process,” she said. “It’s not Hollywood, where we’re going to open the doors and parents are going to run in and find your child.”

Fiske said parents will be directed to a specific location. “You will have to stay there. You will need a photo ID. You’ve got to make sure your information is up to date with the schools for who’s authorized to pick up your child.”

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has hosted similar classes before. “I think parents, we grew up in a different generation, which wasn’t really going on when we were growing up,” Andrews said. “So as a parent, you really don’t know what to expect or what you see on TV.”

