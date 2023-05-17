14-year-old arrested after shooting dog with BB gun and posting video online

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old Marion County teen was arrested Tuesday for shooting his dog with a BB gun and posting video of the incident on Snapchat.

Investigators received anonymous complaints that the teen recorded himself shooting his family dog with a BB gun. On Monday, Marion County deputies made contact with the 14-year-old.

Detectives found two BBs embedded under the dog’s skin.

Deputies interviewed the teen, who admitted that he shot his dog and posted the video.

The 14-year-old was arrested for animal cruelty and taken to the Marion County Jail, then released to his father.

The dog was taken to a nearby pet hospital.

