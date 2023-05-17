Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

14-year-old arrested after shooting dog with BB gun and posting video online

A 14-year-old was arrested for recording and posting a video of him shooting his dog with a BB...
A 14-year-old was arrested for recording and posting a video of him shooting his dog with a BB gun(MGN, MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 14-year-old Marion County teen was arrested Tuesday for shooting his dog with a BB gun and posting video of the incident on Snapchat.

Investigators received anonymous complaints that the teen recorded himself shooting his family dog with a BB gun. On Monday, Marion County deputies made contact with the 14-year-old.

Detectives found two BBs embedded under the dog’s skin.

TRENDING: Marion County man tries to run woman over, lands in ditch

Deputies interviewed the teen, who admitted that he shot his dog and posted the video.

The 14-year-old was arrested for animal cruelty and taken to the Marion County Jail, then released to his father.

The dog was taken to a nearby pet hospital.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Strawberry Festival posted a tribute to the three individuals killed in a car crash
Florida Strawberry Festival confirms passing of beloved friends in Parrish car crash
WWSB Generic Stock 6
UPDATE: All is clear at Sarasota High School
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Three schools briefly locked down in Sarasota County due to suspicious calls
Five people have pleaded guilty in South Florida to participating in a wire fraud scheme that...
5 plead guilty in fake nursing diploma scheme in South Florida

Latest News

DOH-Sarasota to hold vaccination clinic for kids Saturday
WWSB Generic Stock 2
DeSantis signs later school start times into law
Sarasota Police hosting a boat safety inspection event.
Sarasota Police gearing up for Boating Inspection Day ahead of Memorial Day
PEN America, Penguin Random House sue Florida school district over book bans