UPDATE: All is clear at Sarasota High School

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All is clear at Sarasota High School after students and faculty were evacuated to the football field earlier this morning.

Sarasota High School is all clear and normal activities are resuming. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. 5/16 10:19 AM — Sarasota Schools (@sarasotaschools) May 16, 2023

This happening due to an anonymous tip involving a bomb threat.

Authorities say the call came in at 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) and local law enforcement responded quickly.

Everyone is safe and sound and no one was harmed.

We have a crew out at the scene continuing to gather more information.

