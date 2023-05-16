Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

UPDATE: All is clear at Sarasota High School

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All is clear at Sarasota High School after students and faculty were evacuated to the football field earlier this morning.

This happening due to an anonymous tip involving a bomb threat.

Authorities say the call came in at 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) and local law enforcement responded quickly.

Everyone is safe and sound and no one was harmed.

We have a crew out at the scene continuing to gather more information.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Three dead in crash on Rutland Road in Parrish, Manatee County truck involved
This is an ongoing investigation.
UPDATE: Sarasota County Sheriff investigating shooting on Fruitville Road
Fight breaks out at quincenera
Fights at Venice Quinceañera lead to fired handgun
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins
Mechanical issues closes Manatee Bridge
Mechanical issues fixed, Manatee Bridge reopens

Latest News

Five people have pleaded guilty in South Florida to participating in a wire fraud scheme that...
5 plead guilty in fake nursing diploma scheme in South Florida
Humidity will rise
Another warm and dry day before changes begin
crash
New details in fatal Parrish car crash - 11pm Report
ABC7 News at 11pm - May 15, 2023