Three schools locked down in Sarasota County due to suspicious calls

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota High School, Riverview High School, and Brookside Middle have all been briefly placed on lockdown due to suspicious threatening calls.

The all is clear was given at both at Sarasota High School and Brookside after students and faculty were evacuated earlier this morning.

This happening due to an anonymous tip involving a bomb threat.

Authorities say the call came in at 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) and local law enforcement responded quickly.

Riverview High School is currently on a limited lockdown due a threat

Riverview will remain in a limited lockdown and have additional law enforcement on campus until further notice. All students and staff are safe and instruction is continuing.

WWSB Generic Stock 15
This is an ongoing investigation.
