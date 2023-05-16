Three schools locked down in Sarasota County due to suspicious calls

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota High School, Riverview High School, and Brookside Middle have all been briefly placed on lockdown due to suspicious threatening calls.

The all is clear was given at both at Sarasota High School and Brookside after students and faculty were evacuated earlier this morning.

Sarasota High School is all clear and normal activities are resuming. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. 5/16 10:19 AM — Sarasota Schools (@sarasotaschools) May 16, 2023

This happening due to an anonymous tip involving a bomb threat.

Authorities say the call came in at 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department (SCSPD) and local law enforcement responded quickly.

Riverview High School is currently on a limited lockdown due a threat

Riverview will remain in a limited lockdown and have additional law enforcement on campus until further notice. All students and staff are safe and instruction is continuing.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.