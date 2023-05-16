Swim free at Manatee County pools this summer!

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - All Manatee County Pool and Splash Pads will be free for everyone starting May 27.

The pools at G.T. Bray Park and Lincoln Aquatic Center will host two swim sessions per day, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.—welcoming swimmers until the facility’s capacity is reached.

”This is a great opportunity for everyone in our community to experience our great facilities,” said Molly White, Deputy Director of the Sports & Leisure Services Department. “And those facilities are expanding.”

Following the opening of the Lincoln Aquatic Center in 2022, the County is continuing its ambitious initiative to create even more water-based amenities.

Premier Park in Lakewood Ranch will see an Olympic-sized pool as the centerpiece of its multi-million-dollar expansion. Meantime, a brand-new splash pad and upgraded pool deck are being included in the rehabilitation of the swim facilities and expansion of the John Marble Recreation Center. This will also include the construction of a double gymnasium, fitness center, camp space, new picnic pavilion, parking lot, fencing, sidewalks and stormwater improvements and improved access from the 37th Street entrance and new perimeter fencing round out the project which is scheduled for completion in the fall of next year.

Unfortunately, all this work will require the closing of the Marble Complex to the public beginning May 22, 2023.

